Big screen at IMAX Theater about to light up again

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMAX Theater, the one with the huge screen at the Indiana State Museum, will be back in business on June 26, after closing in March due to the pandemic. And it's undergone a thorough cleaning

Here's what you can expect:

Extra time has been added between shows to properly disinfect the auditorium.

Just 30% of seats will be used for now. Reserved seating will still be available with an enforced two-seat gap between groups.

Every other row is completely unavailable for purchase, leaving a vacant row in front of and behind each guest.

Staff must wear masks. Guests are asked to wear a mask but are not required to. Masks will be available for $1 if you didn't bring your own.

A streamlined lobby process, with only one cashier handling cash at the box office and new card readers for guests to swipe their own credit cards.

Hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the lobby and auditorium.

The theater will reopen with a reduced schedule of screenings of recent box office hits and classic IMAX films.

Films joining the lineup on the biggest screen in the state next week are “Ford v Ferrari,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “Blade Runner – Final Cut,” all in the IMAX Experience. More titles and a schedule for a children’s weekday afternoon film series will be announced soon.

Tickets and show times are available at imaxindy.com [imaxindy.com].

“We’re dusting off the projectors and turning the lights back on to bring people a great, safe option to get out of the house and enjoy the indoor cinema experience once more,” said Brian Hammes, Downtown IMAX Theater Manager. “We know the last few months have been hard on people, but overwhelmingly we saw everyone turning to the arts, especially film, to stay occupied. We’re looking forward to providing a safe space for people to enjoy the best thing about film–sharing it with others.”

Theater staff ask that if guests are experiencing or have experienced in the last 14-days any symptoms of COVID-19 to not attend a screening.

The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum offers validated parking in the White River State Park parking garage.

