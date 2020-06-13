Conner Prairie set to reopen June 16

HAMILTON COUNTY — Life is about to return to almost normal at Conner Prairie, the popular living-history museum in Hamilton County where it's always the 1800's.

Conner Prairie, which has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, will reopen to the public June 16. It will not be business as usual.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and only online at: www.connerprairie.org

There were be two sessions each day, with a limit of 600 people at each one. Sessions are 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. The half hour in between will be used to clean the grounds.

The cafe will be open or you can bring a picnic, but you won't be able to rent a stroller or wagon for now.

All payments will be credit card only.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be members only days, Thursday-Sunday will be for the public. Family night will by Thursday from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.