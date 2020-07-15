Lilly Endowment sets up $20 million fund to help youth organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — It's called "The Youth Program Resilience Fund," a $20 million fund established by Lilly Endowment to help Indiana youth organizations address some of the challenges they face because of the pandemic.

The Indianapolis-based endowment will help a variety of organizations better serve the needs of young people five to 18-years-old.

“Indiana’s youth-serving organizations are critical to the development and well-being of our young people, who need safe places to stay, play, learn and socialize and caring people to attend to those needs, especially in these challenging times” said Ted Maple, the Endowment’s vice president for education. “We hope that this fund will help to strengthen and stabilize many of these organizations for the benefit of the youth they serve and also for their parents who need assurance that their youth are well cared for as they return to more normal working conditions when the pandemic restrictions lessen.”

The fund is part of more than $156 million Lilly Endowment has dedicated since March to help organizations in Indiana and nationwide respond to the effects of the pandemic.

Youth-serving organizations from throughout the state are encouraged to apply for funding that will help them cover a range of expenses they will incur or have incurred because of the pandemic. Expenses could include, among other things, the purchasing of sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment and materials needed to promote social distancing; the cost of modest site modifications so organizations can deliver safe programs and services during the pandemic; or the costs related to improved technology, increasing staff and engaging consultants to strengthen support for youth and their families.

The Endowment has a special interest in helping fund COVID-19-related costs of youth-serving organizations that serve a significant number of youth who 1) are members of low-income families or communities of color or immigrant populations that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health and social challenges or 2) face other compelling challenges that adversely impact healthy development.