Salesforce CEO: Fine people who don't wear masks

INDIANAPOLIS — As more businesses start to require people to wear masks in public, the CEO of Salesforce says he thinks people should face fines if they don't wear them.

Marc Benioff says it's similar to what the country faced when wearing your seat belt in your car first became the law. Sometimes, he says, a hit to your wallet is the only way you get the message.

"People said, 'well you know if I get injured, it's my body." Just like if you don't wear a seat belt you get a fine. There's no difference," Benioff said on a CNN segment.

Salesforce is the cloud computing company that employs around 1,700 people in Indiana.

Benioff is one of the sponsors of a mask-making competition for young inventors. He says the goal is to design a mask that will entice more people to put them on in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.