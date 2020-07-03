Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus COVID-19 Economic Impact

Actions

Three major downtown Indy hotels plot comeback

Conrad and Marriotts reopen next week
items.[0].image.alt
Photo by: Conrad Hotel
Conrad Hotel, Indianapolis
Conrad Hotel.PNG
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jul 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-02 22:04:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a sign of better times, if only a little.

Three major downtown Indianapolis hotels, which shut down in March and April due to a lack of business, plan to reopen next week.

PREVIOUS: Pandemic leads to massive occupancy drops at Indianapolis hotels

The 33-story JW Marriott, Indiana's largest hotel, will resume operations July 9, followed by the Indianapolis Marriott and The Conrad Hotel one day later.

That doesn't mean business will be brisk. The convention trade is a major driver for the downtown hotels and conventions will not be rushing back as long as COVID-19 remains a concern.

In the early months of the pandemic, downtown hotel occupancy was down more than 90%, a figure which made it hard for hotel owners to justify staying open.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS