All-county high school prom in Carmel is called off

CARMEL — It seemed like such a good idea. But the global crisis that led to its creation was also the reason for its downfall.

The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel now says a planned all-county high school prom won't happen, after all. COVID-19 remains too much of a concern to hold an event where social distancing would be difficult, at best.

The prom was supposed to happen August 7 and 8.

Because all Hamilton County high schools closed in March, the traditional spring proms were also called off.

The Center for the Performing Arts was hoping COVID-19 restrictions would be relaxed by August to allow for an all-county prom on two nights. Tickets were to go on sale next week, but concerns arose that the continued need for physical distancing, facial coverings and other safety measures would make the event unworkable, said Jeffrey C. McDermott, President/CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts and the Great American Songbook Foundation.

“Our staff has been very enthusiastic in planning this event, and we deeply regret any disappointment for the young people who had looked forward to attending,” McDermott said. “Although Indiana is faring better than many states, we still concluded that canceling was the only responsible decision for our potential guests, our staff and the community as a whole. We wish all the best to the Class of 2020.”