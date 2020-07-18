COVID-19 student testing developments at IU and Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue has tested 504 students in its Summer Start and Early Start programs. Three tested positive for COVID-19 but were not experiencing symptoms. That's less than 1%.

Each of the three student will live for now in a dedicated isolation area on campus. “We will be preparing a more thorough assessment of these testing results with our medical advisory team; however, we believed it was important to communicate these early results as more colleges and universities have announced testing plans for students this fall,” said Dr. Eric Barker, dean of pharmacy at Purdue University and a member of Purdue’s medical advisory group. “What we learn now through this early testing will help as we administer the much larger program moving into the fall semester.”

Purdue's plan is to have all students tested before they return to campus in a few weeks.

BLOOMINGTON — At Indiana University, changes are being made in the school's testing plan. Previously, the requirement was that all returning students must be tested for COVID-19 before arriving in Bloomington.

The change is that IU has decided not to require every IU Bloomington student to obtain a COVID-19 test prior to arrival, only those living in campus residences or Greek houses. There is no change for testing requirements for the other campuses, which is required only for those living in campus residences at IUPUI, IU Southeast and IU South Bend.

For those students who need to be tested, the screening must be done within 10-days of arriving on campus.

All IU students: please follow all critical COVID behavioral guidelines [cdc.gov] for at least 14 days prior to arriving on campus including wearing a mask, physical distancing and avoiding large events.

Students testing positive upon arrival to campus will be required to return home.

