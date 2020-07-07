Face masks: Mandatory most of time at Brownsburg schools, coming semester

BROWNSBURG — For the more than 9,000 students in the Brownsbug Community School District, face masks will not be optional this coming school year.

That was the message from Superintendent Dr. Jim Snapp to families in the Hendricks County school system.

Brownsburg, much like districts across the state, is finalizing plans to reopen schools with COVID-19 still very much a concern.

"Since our original guidance was shared in mid-June, we have received many excellent questions with most focused on masks and social distancing." said Snapp. "Putting the guidance we received on these two important safety measures into the daily operation of school is challenging."

"Guidance from the medical community has played an essential role in determining our safety protocols for school which is reflected in these two key points:"

Face Masks or PPE: Face mask will be worn at all times, with very limited exceptions and only when directed by the teacher. For example speech instruction by the speech pathologist and at lunch. At all other times—riding the bus, passing periods and during normal instruction, students will be wearing their masks. If students do not have a mask, one will be provided for them.

Social Distancing : It is impossible to provide social distancing of at least six feet 100% of the time in our schools. We will not be able to social distance on the buses, in some classes, during some passing periods at the secondary level and at lunch.

"We understand some of you needed additional information before deciding whether to return to school or take advantage of the At Home Learning option," Snapp wrote. "As of today, 3.5% of our 9,300 students plan to start the year with the At Home Learning option. The deadline to enroll in the At Home Learning Option is Friday, July 10.

Additional information on Brownsburg's plan for the coming year can be found here: https://www.smore.com/pc50n

