Hamilton Southeastern Schools delay start of in person classes

FISHERS — Hamilton Southeastern school administrators looked at data from the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and decided to delay the start of in person classes.

Friday, the district announced students will not be back in school buildings until Labor Day at the earliest.

The Hamilton County school system is joining others across the state in delaying their in person opening dates. Students will now begin virtual instruction on August 6.

Here is some of the message sent to families on Friday:

Athletic programs and extracurricular activities for HSE Schools will remain status quo (Phase I). Students participating in these summer programs will receive additional information from their building-level administrators.

The district is also working with the YMCA to develop a plan to make childcare available for those families who may need that service. We understand this is a change to our original plan, but we value the health and safety of our students, staff and families, and believe this will better meet the needs of the school community. We greatly appreciate your patience and flexibility during this time.

