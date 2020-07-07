Hancock County district prepares for school with masks

FORTVILLE — Masks will be part of student life when classes begin July 29 at Mt. Vernon Community Schools in Fortville.

Monday, the school system got a much-appreciated large donation of masks from Healthy 365 Connection Center, which is part of Hancock Regional Hospital.

According to Maria Bond, Director of Community Relations for the school district, the masks that arrived Monday will be used when a student forgets or has misplaced their cloth mask. They will also be handed out to substitute teachers, staff, or approved visitors that need a mask for any reason.

"The Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation is truly grateful for Healthy 365 and Hancock Health's generous donation of masks for our students and staff. They have been an outstanding supporter of all of our stakeholders and are making a tremendous, positive impact in building a healthier Hancock County for residents to live, work, and thrive," said Bond.

The shipment is in addition the the cloth masks and face shields the school system has purchased for every student and staff member.

"All students and staff will be expected to have a mask or face shield with them at all times," said Bond.

"When social distancing is unreasonable or unlikely, students and staff will be required to wear masks." Examples would be during a change of class periods or when students are riding school buses.

