Indiana students can return to sports, school activities starting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite extended restrictions for some Indiana venues, ongoing concerns over the coronavirus won’t hamper students’ return to school sports and activities next week.

In the guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education, the return to student activities is expected to happen in three stages starting Monday.

Offseason fall workouts will begin, and marching bands across the state are also getting back to the practice field. But student participation won't look like it did a year ago.

State athletic and music associations are still monitoring the toll of the virus and warn that even after activities start back up, they could still be put on-hold once the academic year begins.

Phase I of the extracurricular plan from IDOE

Phase I: July 6-July 19