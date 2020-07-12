IPS to discuss back-to-school plan on Monday at virtual town hall

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will host a virtual town hall on Monday evening to discuss its back to school plan with families and community members.

People who would like to join should register for the Zoom event ahead of time, and space is limited to 5,000 participants, according to a news release from IPS. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the IPS Facebook page.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson and school district leaders will be available for questions. Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will also join the discussion.

On Friday, IPS announced classes will resume in-person and online on Aug. 3. At school, students and teachers will have to wear masks. Students will get one free mask from their school and get mask breaks during the day.

Families wanting to use the remote learning option should fill out an application by July 17.

