IPS town hall talks COVID-19 procedures for parents and students ahead of back-to-school

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday night, Indianapolis Public Schools officials talked more about reopening plans for the largest school district in central Indiana.

IPS will offer both in-person and at-home learning, and they're planning to start the school year on time, by August 3.

During IPS's town hall, the director of Marion County Public Health Department, Dr. Virginia Caine, explained what would happen if a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

"Usually, they are required to report to us within 24 hours if they have a child or staff member test positive on their premises, and we will be there within 24 hours making recommendations," Dr. Caine said.

IPS' safety plan includes mandatory social distancing and mask requirements for students and staff.

Parents had a lot of questions about the plan, specifically about how the at-home e-learning would go.

The deadline to opt-out of in-person learning is Friday, July 17. So, for those children not heading back to the classroom, they'll be adjusting to more learning online.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson says students who're K through eighth grade will be able to access the video learning content whatever time works best for a family during the day.

Students will be assigned to their own schools still and will still have a homeroom teacher that they will have a relationship with. This will allow students to contact a specific teacher for help with lessons.

"To ensure I got the lesson, if I need any additional support, and then someone from the school, a social worker, a counselor, will be checking in with me on my mental health and wellbeing to see how I am doing as a student," Superintendent Johnson said.

High school students in remote learning will have specific teachers monitoring their online instruction.