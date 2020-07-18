Johnson County high school has to change graduation plans for a second time

TRAFALGAR—Consider the plight of Indian Creek High School in southern Johnson County and its Senior Class of 2020.

First the pandemic shut down the school in March and forced a change of plans in the annual spring commencement.

Administrators looked ahead and figured mid-July could be a good time to reschedule. Now, COVID-19 cases are on the increase and events with large crowds are not a good idea. So, Indian Creek punted.

Saturday, the seniors will graduate in the school's parking lot in a drive-thru ceremony. Seniors will get out of their cars and cross an outside stage to get their diploma. Family members can also leave their vehicles to take photos.

There will be no procession, no speeches, but the seniors will get their diplomas and they will officially graduate in a ceremony they will probably never forget.