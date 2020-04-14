Library and YMCA team up to provide books to children

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Public Library and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis are making sure children have something to read during the pandemic.

The library and YMCA are teaming up to deliver books to youngsters ages 5 -12 who are spending their days at YMCA day care centers while their parents work at jobs considered essential.

“Books and reading inspire creativity and confidence among our youth, and it’s a privilege for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis to partner with The Indianapolis Public Library to provide safe and easy access to resources for the children of our community’s essential workers,” said Derrick Stewart, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

The centers are using the Library’s Bunny Book Bags that consist of board books focusing on early learning concepts such as ABCs, numbers, colors and shapes, along with picture books of various stories that highlight diversity. Also provided are chapter books that cover all reading levels and interests. The materials are part of the Library’s existing collection being made available to the facilities.

There are four YMCA day care centers in Indianapolis. The Library is also providing books to a pair of YMCA affiliate locations.

Library staff are cleaning each book with disinfectant wipes and are checking for damage before sending them back out for use.

To learn more about the Library’s free resources, visit www.indypl.org. Individuals can also call the Library hotline at 317-275-4184 or text at 317-333-6877 to receive help from a Library information specialist.

