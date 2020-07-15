Many changes await Carmel Clay students when they return to school next month

CARMEL — For Carmel High School students, the changes are drastic.

The Carmel-Clay school district announced its back-to-school plans Wednesday. Schools reopen August 11. Here are some key takeaways on how the schools will operate during a global pandemic.

Carmel High School will offer a “hybrid” or “blended” in-person/virtual learning option for students in grades 9-12. Students will be split into two groups and attend school in-person and virtually on alternating days. Approximately one half of the student body will attend each day.

At the elementary and middle school level, classes will be in person five days a week, following a regular schedule. Virtual learning will be available for students with health issues and for those who have concerns about returning to school buildings.

Students and staff are expected to wear protective face coverings. Face coverings are required on the bus and during all transitions such as, entering or exiting the building, passing periods, traveling to the lunchroom, lunch lines, nurse’s office, etc. Any time social distancing is not possible, students and staff should wear face coverings. In classrooms, teachers will determine when face coverings can be removed.

Schools will provide each student with one cloth mask this fall. Families are advised to have more masks of their own, along with personal hand sanitizer.

Social distancing will be used to the greatest degree possible and buildings will be maximized for spacing, but it will be difficult to meet the recommended six feet of social distancing in classrooms and many learning spaces. This makes the wearing of face coverings essential.

Students will have frequent opportunities for hand washing and hand sanitizer stations will be located in several locations such as, the cafeteria, recess, etc.

On school buses: Students will have assigned seats for contact tracing purposes. Students will be allowed to sit two per-seat. Siblings will be encouraged to sit together. Buses will be disinfected after both the morning and afternoon routes.

Students who do not attend school in-person may not take part in sports.

This link will take you to the current Carmel Clay Schools Reopening Plan.