Students and parents lament loss of high school sports due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township Schools will have virtual classes until further notice. While that's welcome news for some, its bad news for students like Sharlee Little's 12th grade son Cole, who was planning to play high school soccer when virtual classes end for the day.

"As of right now since the board has decided not to have fall sports he will not be playing his senior year along with all the other kids that play sports," Little said.

After deciding to start the school year with 100% e-learning, Washington Township Schools also scrapped all fall sporting events and extracurriculars, including band at all the districts schools. Little says she understands taking precautions, but not allowing sports like neighboring school districts could do more harm than good in the long run.

"Sports provides so many opportunities for kids. They learn self discipline. They learn respect. They learn unselfishness, and it gives the coach a chance to emphasize and hold them to academic standards," Little said.

This mother of two high school students is not just upset because her son may miss out on his senior year of soccer. She's worried about other students who may miss out on college scholarships and scouting opportunities if they aren't showing their talents on the field. Little says the alternative of putting students in private sports club is luxury not everyone can afford.

"They're very expensive, you have to pay for hotels and gas and meals out and that's just not an option for many families so your chances to be seen by a college coach are an expensive travel club or right here, and the board is not allowing kids to shine there senior year and perhaps get a college scholarship," Little said.

In a video message to the school board, students of North Central are asking the school board to reconsider their decision to eliminate sports and extra-extracurriculars ahead of a Wednesday night school board meeting. In one line of the video, students say "As seniors we feel that our last year of high school is critical. We have planned our entire high school careers around our senior year."

