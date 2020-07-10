Taylor University's tough decision: No Homecoming Weekend this year

UPLAND — Colleges are making tough decisions this month on what can continue and what must be canceled during the fall semester.

In Grant County, Taylor University has canceled its Homecoming and Family weekend activities in October. President Dr. Paige Comstock Cunningham cited the continued spread of COVID-19 and advisories from the State of Indiana and the Centers for Disease Control’s to limit access to the campus for the well-being of Taylor’s students, faculty, and staff.

Cunningham said she, her senior leadership team, and Taylor’s Alumni and Parents teams are considering ways to gather in an online setting.

Here is the president's message to the Taylor community:

It is with great disappointment I share an update with you regarding Homecoming & Family Weekend 2020. In light of the spread of COVID-19 and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health authorities, we have prayerfully made the difficult decision to cancel our on-campus Homecoming & Family Weekend October 9-11. This decision was made out of concern for everyone’s health and safety.

If you are an alumnus or alumna, please know how truly sorry we are that we won’t have the joy of hosting you on campus this fall. Parents and families, we are also disappointed we are unable to welcome you to this special weekend with your students.

We are considering a variety of ways we might be able to celebrate in an online/virtual setting. When we have more to share, we will be in touch. If you have questions, please contact the Alumni & Parent Relations office at alumni@taylor.edu or 765-998-5170.We continue to pray for our Taylor family around the world as they are actively living out Taylor’s mission. We are grateful for your prayers and encouragement as we work to keep our current students, employees and campus as safe as possible during this time of uncertainty.

Paige Comstock Cunningham, PhD, JD

Interim President

