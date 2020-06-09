Indiana Black Expo offering COVID-19 testing

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo and the Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that Covid-19 testing is available between now and the end of June at IBE headquarters, 601 North Shortridge Road, on the city's east side.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide this critical service to our community. We have partnered with the Indiana State Department of Health for decades by providing the largest black and minority health fair in the country," said IBE President and CEO Tanya McKinzie. "With the cancellation of Summer Celebration this year in light of Covid-19, we are happy to continue the partnership to ensure that Indiana residents remain healthy during this pandemic."

Testing will be conducted daily onsite from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. from now until June 30th.

Anyone who needs to be tested should register in advance online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting [click.ml.mailersend.com] or call 1-888-634-1116 to register before visiting the testing location.

“We know that many members of our minority communities are disproportionately impacted by diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this testing opportunity to help protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Commissioner Kristina Box with the Indiana State Department of Health.

