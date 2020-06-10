Saying thank to healthcare workers: Dairy plans milk giveaway Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — It's free milk day Wednesday at Franciscan Health's south side Indianapolis hospital, 8111 South Emerson Avenue.

Prairie Farms Dairy will have 1,000 gallon jugs of milk to distribute to hospital workers and the public, between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will be in the northwest parking lot and it's first-come, first-served.

Prairie Farms says the milk giveaway is to say thanks to the Franciscan employees for their work during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Prairie Farms and dairy farmers across the state would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to our frontline workers,” said Jenni Browning, chief executive officer of the American Dairy Association Indiana. “They would like to help nourish our communities with nutritious and wholesome milk.”

The milk will be produced and bottled the day before the event to ensure freshness.

