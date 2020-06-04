COVID-19 is impacting 4H exhibitions

INDIANAPOLIS — 4H season is approaching and that tradition is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairs are going to be very different this year across central Indiana. There won't be carnivals, food or crowds, and kids who have been working with animals for months won't have the same experience with 4H.

Brayden Hill is 14-years-old and has been caring for his pig Dre since February. His mom has watched as her son learned responsibility from the 4H project.

"It's definitely teaching me a lot of life lessons and it's great hard work and when it comes to fair time it's nice to see all your hard work pay off," Brayden said.

The pay off? Showing off that hard work at the Hancock County fair.

"The stands would be packed in like sardines trying to find a seat," Brayden's mom. Amanda Hill, said.

But this year the seats will be empty with no spectators. The only people necessary to get the job done when it comes to showing the animals. Exhibitors will also have to wear a face mask.

"We might be showing off of trailers this year, pigs aren't staying over night it's basically you show up you show and you leave so big changes instead of being there for three or four nights," Amanda said.

While Brayden and his family are disappointed they understand the need for the strict guidelines.

"I understand because its a lot of the grandparents and young kids," Amanda said.

The Hancock County fair is set for July 10 through July 17, however exhibitors have been told the rules and regulations may still change.

