City of Bloomington steps up efforts to curb COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Bloomington is stepping up efforts to combat COVID-19.

Mayor John Hamilton signed an executive order Monday that covers the size of gatherings and how bars can serve their customers. The order goes into effect this Thursday. Here's what it says:

Private or non-commercial gatherings in the city must be limited to 50 people (and include physical distancing and face coverings, with exceptions).

Gatherings at public or commercial venues in the city must be limited to 100 people indoors, or 150 people outdoors (with similar distancing and face covering requirements).

Service at bars, nightclubs and restaurants is limited only to those seated at tables that shall be physically distanced from each other. Bar-top service is not permitted. Establishments are required to space groups at least six feet apart, limit party size to ten people, increase air ventilation to maximum capacity



Bars are encouraged to use outdoor seating as much as possible.

Mayor Hamilton, in signing the order, noted the imminent influx of university students from around the country, and the absence of pre-testing requirements for students living off campus.

“Our top priority has to remain protecting public health, and we’ve learned that moving with speed can make a difference," said Hamilton. "We must take the common-sense steps that minimize the risks of a dramatic resurgence here locally. We will continue to listen to health experts and follow the science to help our community weather this challenge."

