City plans two important announcements this week, including COVID-19 update

INDIANAPOLIS—Two important announcements by the City of Indianapolis and its response to the COVID-19 crisis are planned this week. Both will will be live streamed by WRTV.

Wednesday at 1 p.m. Mayor Hogsett will detail plans for an "economic restart program aimed at encouraging Central Indiana residents to support and explore Indianapolis' restaurants, museums, cultural institutions small businesses and hospitality amenities.

A number of business, community and civic leaders will take part.

Thursday, 10 a.m. The state is about to enter Stage Five of its Back on Track program, but will Marion County be following along? On Thursday, Hogsett and Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will announce the next steps for COVID-19 restrictions and public health guidelines.