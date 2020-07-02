Fishers offers local public data on COVID-19 cases

FISHERS — The City of Fishers in Hamilton County is stepping up efforts to make local COVID-19 case data available to residents.

Thursday, the city released an updated COVID-19 dashboard which includes all test results and virus-related deaths of Fishers residents. You can find the information here: https://www.fishers.in.us/1161/COVID-19

"My hope is that Fishers residents will be able to use this data as a small tool in their toolbox to keeping themselves safe during this pandemic," said Fishers Public Health Director Monica Heltz. "While we have been vigilant as a community to social distance and take necessary precautions, we are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, nearing our peak in April. As we head into a holiday weekend, I ask that our community remain vigilant."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 450 positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 related deaths in Fishers.

"Today's dashboard update is timely given the national trends we are seeing as many communities are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. "I believe it is imperative to put accurate and timely information in the hands of our residents to equip them to make informed decisions to mitigate the risk of contracting this disease."

The Fishers Health Department Testing Site has conducted nearly 4,000 tests for Fishers residents. In conjunction with COVID-19 testing, the Fishers Health Department is conducting contact tracing to reduce the unintended spread of the disease.