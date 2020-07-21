Gov. Holcomb, Mayor Hogsett discuss next steps for state and city

INDIANAPOLIS – Though Indiana has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases for several days now, Gov. Eric Holcomb says we remain in Stage 4.5 of reopening, meaning shopping mall and stores can remain open at full capacity and restaurants at 75% capacity.

"We are monitoring the rest of the nation of course our neighbors,” Holcomb said. “I was on the phone yesterday having this very similar conversation with the Governor [Andy] Beshear in Kentucky and Governor [Mike] DeWine in Ohio. And we are all contemplating what to do next."

Fishers Mayor Fadness just announced he is implementing a mask wearing mandate starting Friday. The governor says they will "consider" making that a statewide order - but have not yet.

While Mayor Joe Hogsett says he's also concerned over the recent spike in number of positive cases, it may not be the most indicative metric to consider when making decisions on when to reopen.

"Last night I saw it was reported that there were states that had a positivity rate of 25% - meaning of everyone tested, 25% are positive,” Hogsett said. “I'm pleased to say that in the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana, our positively rates are below 10%."

