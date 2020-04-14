In Carmel, mayor says wear you mask when outside

CARMEL -- In the ongoing debate over whether to wear a mask when out in public during the pandemic, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard has weighed in.

Wear it, he says.

“I am strongly urging the public to wear face masks or face coverings of some type when they are out away from their homes. State law does not give mayors the authority to order all to wear face coverings during this crisis." said Brainard. "It is so important that we take every precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially as we pass into what many are predicting is the worst time for Indiana."

Mayor Brainard requests those shopping for necessary items at essential business such as groceries, hardware stores, pharmacies, restaurants and others interacting with the public wear face coverings. In addition, businesses should also request that food and product delivery persons, private shelf-stockers and mail/package carriers (UPS, FedEx, USPS, Amazon etc.) wear masks while in those essential businesses.

He is also urgining employers to request all "frontline" workers wear face masks as well as being tested for COVID-19.

"We need to remember how easily this virus can spread and take seriously the warnings from the medical community about flattening the curve so that our healthcare workers are not overwhelmed and so that our scientific community can create ways for us to battle COVID-19, Mayor Brainard continued.

“I thank you all for your diligence in this battle. We are going to come out of this crisis a stronger and more resilient community," said the mayor.

