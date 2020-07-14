Popular Indiana beach ordered closed due to COVID-19 concerns

WHITING — The mayor of Whiting, Indiana is shutting down popular Whihala Beach on Lake Michigan.

Mayor Joe Stahura says it's a public safety decision. The beach has been attracting large crowds and Stahura says social distancing requirement are difficult to comply with. The amount of sand area is also reduced due to Lake Michigan's high water levels.

"We've witnessed an alarming disregard of all Covid-19 protocol and park supervision in recent weeks. We no longer feel confident that we can provide a reasonably safe health environment for our patrons," said Stahura.

Whiting Lakefront Park also will be closed to vehicular traffic starting Wednesday although bike and walking trails will remain open.

Whiting is located just outside Chicago in Lake County.

