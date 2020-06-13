Some state park attractions are reopening after closing for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Some popular attractions at Indiana state parks are back in business after having to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Department of Natural Resources says playgrounds, observation towers, and fire towers have reopened.

So have the self-guided caves at McCormick's Creek, Spring Mill and Clifty Falls.

PREVIOUS: Indiana state park pools will not be open this year

Not everything is open. Social distancing concerns forced DNR to close outdoor public pools along with caves with public tours. Group camps are closed as are water fountains and some gift shops.

For the most current information on DNR changes related to the pandemic, click on this link: on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.

