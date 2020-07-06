Change coming: Sites to get a free COVID-19 test in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department is making some changes to the sites where free COVID-19 testing is available.

Drive-through testing has ended at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Warren Central High School locations.

Beginning Thursday, July 9, free community COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available at the Marion County Public Health Department’s South District Health Office, 7551 S. Shelby Street, and then on Tuesdays and Thursdays after that from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Current testing outside the health department’s main building at 3838 North Rural Street will continue, but with a change to Wednesday hours. Beginning this week, testing is available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday hours are being extended to 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Appointments are needed.

The criteria for testing include those who are experiencing the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Muscle pains

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste/smell

Any person 65 or older can be tested, even without symptoms, as can people with weakened immune systems, and frontline essential workers.

Residents with symptoms of COVID-19 or who meet the other testing criteria can register by visiting MarionHealth.org/indycovid [marionhealth.org].

More information about testing and help with registration is available by calling (317) 221-5515 or (317) 221-8967. Testing at these sites is by appointment.

