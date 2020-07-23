Free COVID-19 testing available Saturday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Free COVID-19 testing is available this Saturday on the Indianapolis northwest side.

The Marion County Health Department will have a drive thru testing site at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 North Michigan Road.

The testing is free with no registration required and there will be free masks available to the public.

Indianapolis City-County Council member Monroe Gray is encouraging the public to show up and be tested. "I want to welcome the Marion County Health Department to District Eight and say thank you to Rev. Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones for opening Witherspoon Presbyterian Church to the public,” said Chairman Gray.

"Unfortunately, we all know the devastation this illness has wreaked on the Black community here in Indianapolis and across the country. It is vital that we continue to provide free testing services in order to combat this virus and save lives," Gray said.

