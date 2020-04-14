COVID-19: The numbers at state prisons

INDIANAPOLIS -- How much of a problem is the COVID-19 virus behind Indiana's prison walls?

Latest figures from the Department of Correct tell the story and prison staff is faring worse than the people behind bars.

48 IDOC staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Among offenders, the total is 27.

The IDOC issued this statement:

The Indiana Dept. of Correction has and will continue to test staff and offenders in accordance with CDC guidelines. The IDOC Preparedness and Response Plan [in.gov] is being followed for any staff member or offender who test positive. As needed, symptomatic offenders are separated from other offenders. Movement of offenders is not released in accordance with security protocols for the safety of offenders and staff.

