Detroit auto show canceled, center to be used as hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — The North American International Auto Show said that it will cancel its Detroit show because of the coronavirus pandemic and the center where it is held will likely be repurposed into a hospital.

The Detroit Auto Show, as it is more commonly known, is one of the largest auto shows in North America. It was scheduled to be held in June. Prior to this year, the auto show was traditionally held in January.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to repurpose TCF Center into a temporary field hospital, according to NAIAS.