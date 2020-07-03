Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Face Masks Required: What you need to know about Marion County's mandate

items.[0].image.alt
RTV6
face masks.JPG
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jul 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-03 09:45:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting July 9, face masks will be required in public in Marion County for anyone who is in a public setting.

The Marion County Health Department mandate requires face coverings to be worn by residents whenever they are in a public setting or unable to maintain adequate social distancing of at least six feet while in an outdoor public setting.

READ | Face masks required in Marion Co. starting July 9

The requirement does not apply to individuals who are:

  • Two years of age or younger
  • Unable to wear a face-covering for a physical, mental or health-related reason
  • Hearing or speaking impaired individuals for whom a face covering would be an obstacle for communication
  • In a hospital or other healthcare facility in circumstances where a face covering would impede proper care
  • Homeless
  • Alone in a public building
  • Traveling in their vehicle
  • Working at a job where wearing a mask would present a safety risk
  • Incarcerated
  • Seated at a restaurant, bar or another establishment that serves food or drink and are eating or drinking (If you are not eating or drink you must wear a mask)
  • Engaged in outdoor physical exercise such as running, jogging, bicycling, walking or swimming in groups under 25
  • Exercising indoors and doing an activity that is incompatible with wearing a face covering
  • Experiencing an emergency situation in which they lack the time or means to put on a face covering

Marion County is still providing face masks - free of charge - to any resident who doesn't already have one. You can apply for one by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS