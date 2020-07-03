Face Masks Required: What you need to know about Marion County's mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting July 9, face masks will be required in public in Marion County for anyone who is in a public setting.

The Marion County Health Department mandate requires face coverings to be worn by residents whenever they are in a public setting or unable to maintain adequate social distancing of at least six feet while in an outdoor public setting.

The requirement does not apply to individuals who are:



Two years of age or younger

Unable to wear a face-covering for a physical, mental or health-related reason

Hearing or speaking impaired individuals for whom a face covering would be an obstacle for communication

In a hospital or other healthcare facility in circumstances where a face covering would impede proper care

Homeless

Alone in a public building

Traveling in their vehicle

Working at a job where wearing a mask would present a safety risk

Incarcerated

Seated at a restaurant, bar or another establishment that serves food or drink and are eating or drinking (If you are not eating or drink you must wear a mask)

Engaged in outdoor physical exercise such as running, jogging, bicycling, walking or swimming in groups under 25

Exercising indoors and doing an activity that is incompatible with wearing a face covering

Experiencing an emergency situation in which they lack the time or means to put on a face covering

Marion County is still providing face masks - free of charge - to any resident who doesn't already have one.