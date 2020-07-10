Fishers HS football practice canceled this week after player tests positive for COVID-19

FISHERS — Fishers High School football practice has been canceled for the rest of the week after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Southeastern Schools said the teens had been practicing in small training groups, per the current Indiana High School Athletic Association guidelines. The players who had been practicing in the same group as the teen who tested positive are working with the Fishers Health Department on the next steps for possible testing and quarantining.

"In preparation for the 2020-21 athletic season, we have worked closely with the Fishers and Hamilton County Health Departments in defining COVID procedures and protocols," the school system said in a statement. "Our top priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and trainers and we believe a key component of this is the collaborative efforts of everyone involved."

Specific details about the teen who tested positive or those possibly exposed will not be released.

"We have advised families to monitor their athletes for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 in the interim, and to keep them home if they are having symptoms," the school system said. "Per the Fishers Health Department, anyone that has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, should be self-quarantining for 14 days."