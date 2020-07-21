Fishers to implement a mask mandate beginning Friday

FISHERS — The city of Fishers is implementing a mask mandate as cases of COVID-19 rise in the city.

According to a statement from the Fishers Health Department, the mask mandate will go into effect at 8 a.m. Friday. The mandate requires every individual to properly wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in an indoor place other than a private residence or when outdoors in a situation where a distance of six feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained.

The mandate includes but is not limited to: retail and grocery stores; restaurants, bars and entertainment venues; salons and personal care facilities; gyms and fitness centers; office and commercial buildings; government buildings.

Public indoor locations that refuse to enforce the mask mandate may "experience enforcement actions by the Fishers Health Department."

Individuals with concerns about compliance for the mask mandate should call the Fishers Health Department Coronavirus Hotline at 317-595-3211, submit the concern online, or via the Fishers Connect smartphone app.

The mask mandate does not apply to:

