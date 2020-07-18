Franklin schools delay reopening to Aug. 17

FRANKLIN — One of the biggest school systems in Johnson County is delaying the beginning of the school year.

Franklin's more than 5,000 students will start classes on Aug. 17, rather than Aug. 5. Superintendent Dave Clendening said he expected the state to be in Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track reopening plan, which has been delayed.

"We wanted to make sure we've done everything in our re-entry plan that we can mitigate the virus, grow students in academic areas and provide safe environment for stakeholders that needed a few days," Clendening said.

The district spent the past several weeks preparing to welcome back students and staff, including changing classroom setup. One of the biggest changes just announced is that everyone in school will have to wear a mask.

"In the classrooms, teachers and kids will have then on," Clendening said. "We will work with parents that need exceptions. But you know what, it's one thing we can do when I wear my mask I'm protecting you, when you wear your mask your protecting me."

Clendening said the school district has had more families than expected request virtual learning for their children. He said the extra days will allow the district to make the necessary adjustments.