Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin sets reopening date

FRANKLIN — The Artcraft Theatre in downtown Franklin has gone through a lot since opening in 1922. This was the first time it had to deal with a pandemic.

The Artcraft, along with all movie theaters, closed in March over COVID-19 restrictions and concerns. Now, it's set to reopen on July 3. The featured film is "Space Jam."

The Artcraft shows classic films on weekends and hosts other special events. It seats about 600 people, but under the reopening plan, just 185 seats will be used for now, according to Executive Director Rob Shilts. The open spaces will encourage social distancing.

Here are other things you should know if attending a show at the Artcraft:

No gatherings in the lobby for now.

Restrooms will be open and cleaned on a regular basis.

High-contact surfaces will be wiped down and sanitized before, during and after events.

The theater will go through a post-show cleaning, featuring a powerful disinfectant.

Staff and volunteers must wear masks.

Touch-free ticket scanning will be available. Buying tickets online encouraged.

The concession stand will be open, with specific spots for people to stand on while in line.

Additional movies will be scheduled soon.

Click here for more information: https://www.historicartcrafttheatre.org/