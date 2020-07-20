Hoosiers rally in Indianapolis against COVID-19 mask mandates

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of people rallied in Indianapolis on Sunday to stop what they call an overreach in Indiana — being required to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Stop Government Overreach in Indiana held a rally on Sunday asking the question, 'Are you fed up with being told how to breathe?'

Organizers said they are sick of others telling them they need to protect others by wearing face coverings. They said there should be choices for individual health and not mandates.

The organizers said making masks mandatory for all is an overstep because they said all immune systems are not the same.

Organizers are also upset that Gov. Eric Holcomb has kept the state in stage 4.5 of the reopening plan and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has mandated masks in Marion County.

Holcomb has said he is letting the data drive the timing of the plan and has stressed that wearing masks helps save lives.

Right now, Indiana is seeing an uptick in the percentage of Hoosiers who are testing positive for COVID-19. Indiana will remain at stage 4.5 for at least the next two weeks and officials are urging Hoosiers to wash your hands, wear a face covering and practice social distancing to help get Indiana back on track.