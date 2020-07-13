How central Indiana schools plan to return for fall 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – School districts across central Indiana have begun releasing their plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Some are going online, others are planning in-person classes.
Here’s a look at each district and their plans for the next few months.
Indianapolis Public Schools
IPS is requiring masks for teachers and students. Schools’ drinking fountains will be shut down and students will get a water bottle to refill.
Washington Township Schools
Washington Township will be beginning the school year 100% online, due to a recent increase in cases.
Johnson County principles
Schools in Johnson County are planning to limit visitors in the building, and strongly encouraging students and staff members to wear masks. Students and staff will need to be fever-free for 72 hours before returning to school.
Hendricks County principles
Staff and students will have to have a mask with them at all times. Masks will be required in some instances.
Brownsburg Community Schools
Facemasks will be required, except in very specific situations, such as speech instruction.
This story will be updated to include more school districts when they announce their plans.