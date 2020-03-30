Hundreds at Louisiana church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban

CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Hundreds of people in Louisiana attended worship services at their church in defiance of the state's ban on gatherings due to COVID-19.

An estimated 500 people of all ages filed into the Life Tabernacle church on Sunday outside of Baton Rouge.

The service came a day after New Orleans police broke up what they described as a “funeral repast” of about 100 people.

Assistant ministers and worshippers who stood outside the front doors and in the parking lot told news reporters to leave.