If you want to shop at Kroger, you will have to wear a mask

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kroger supermarket chain is the latest to mandate the use of masks by customers.

Starting July 22, you'll have to wear a mask if you want to shop at Kroger. The new rule applies to all customers at all locations. Kroger employees are already wearing face coverings.

"As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe," said Kroger spokesman Eric Halvorson. "According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country."

But what if a customer, due to medical reasons, isn't able to wear a mask. "We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering," said Halvorson. "If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our ecommerce services like pickup or delivery. To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery pickup service remains free."

Kroger's decision came on the same day Walmart and Sam's Club mandated the use of masks by shoppers.