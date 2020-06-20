In Johnson County: Visitors to four libraries will need a mask

FRANKLIN — Upon further review....

You will need to wear a mask when visiting any of the four branches of the Johnson County Public Library.

When the library first announced reopening plans a few days ago, masks were only mandatory for employees. But after giving it additional thought, library staff decided visitors should also wear face coverings.

Assistant Director Sarah Taylor explained the revision by saying, “It has always been our goal to act carefully and responsibly as we reopen the buildings to the public. We believe our patrons are concerned about remaining healthy and will respect and understand this policy.”

Signage at the entrance will note masks are required and that masks are available, at no charge, if the patron does not have one. Each branch will also have a staff member greet patrons at the door to discuss procedures and answer questions. Branches are locates in Franklin, Greenwood, New Whiteland and Trafalgar.

Here are the procedures you need to know as the library prepares for a June 22 reopening: