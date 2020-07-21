Increased demand causing backlog getting COVID-19 test results

ANDERSON — Hoosiers getting tested for COVID-19 may have to wait a little longer than expected to receive their results.

Some labs across the country are reporting backlogs as the demand for testing increases.

Turnaround time for COVID-19 tests may be advertised as 6 to 10 days, but some are finding it takes even longer than that to get their results.

"We just don't know what to do right now," Amanda Cook said.

Cook said her daughter went to a CVS store in Anderson two weeks ago and got a COVID test after waking up with a sore throat.

"In an overabundance of caution, called her employer and explain to them that she had a scratchy throat," Cook, an Anderson resident, said. "They told her to stay home and go get a COVID test."

Cook said getting the test was a smooth process.

"We scheduled one with CVS very simple to do, got her right in," Cook said.

But now, they're stuck waiting on results. Cook said it's been 14 days. That's 14 days without being able to work.

"It was a part-time job she just started four days previous to this so right now it is unpaid," Cook said. "Obviously, they are keeping her position open for her but yeah she's not getting any pay right now."

Cook said it has been especially hard on her daughter.

"She is a recent college graduate and her work post college she had a contract that already got canceled so she had to move home and get a part-time job," Cook said. "She's not even able to do that because of this delay."

A representative for CVS told RTV6 that patient samples are sent to off-site third-party labs who are then responsible for processing and delivering the results. The increase in COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the country has resulted in an increased demand for tests and has created backlogs for the labs.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box addressed the issue at a press conference last week saying results are taking longer than usual at state-run sites as well.

Cook said they will continue to wait and hope for results soon.

"I'm just kind of sad right now because it's weighing on her a lot," Cook said.