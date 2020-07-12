Menu

Indiana Red Cross looking for volunteers to make and distribute masks

Posted at 4:26 PM, Jul 12, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Red Cross is looking for people to help sew and distribute face masks and coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It hopes to make and distribute 15,000 face coverings to childcare, senior, and veteran care services throughout the state in the next six-to-eight months.

About 8,000 face coverings have already been distributed in the last six-to-seven weeks.

"Everybody wants to help. We all want to make other lives better," said Jeff Imel, Indiana Region Director of Service to the Armed Forces and International Services. "This is a really cool way to do that. These face coverings are so important. They are so important that the mayor of Indianapolis says everyone is going to wear a face covering. They help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. It's an important thing."

If you can't sew, the Indiana Red Cross is still looking for people to help with ironing, cutting out patterns, and disinfecting the face covering and packages.

If you would like to help, you can visit the Indiana Red Cross website.

