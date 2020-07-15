Indianapolis extends street closures for outdoor dining through Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis streets will remain closed through Labor Day weekend to accommodate outdoor dining.

Segments of Broad Ripple Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue and Georgia Street were scheduled to reopen Monday, but a news release from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said they will continue to be off-limits to vehicular traffic until early September.

"As we continue to evaluate public health data and monitor pedestrian counts, we believe the volume of visitors to Broad Ripple Avenue, Georgia Street and Mass Ave continue to warrant additional space to safely distance within these street segments," Indianapolis DPW Director Dan Parker said in the release.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order in May that closed the three streets, plus segments of Monument Circle and Illinois Street that have since reopened.

Hogsett's original order closed the street segments through July 4, and it was extended through this weekend.

The release from DPW said public health and pedestrian count, along with feedback from merchants' associations, led to the decision to continue the closure of the three pedestrian corridors.

DPW is reviewing how to make additional parking available in the Mass Ave area, according to the release.

