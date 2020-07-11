ISDH announces nearly 800 new positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 793 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. It is the highest number of new cases announced this month, surpassing Friday's count.

Nine more Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, according to ISDH. There have been 2,563 deaths and 51,079 positive cases since the pandemic began in March.

The health department announced 748 new cases on Friday. According to ISDH, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased from 595 on June 26 to 714 in Saturday's count.

According to ISDH, 714 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 119 since June 26.

An additional 193 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported. ISDH said probable deaths are that a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

According to the state health department, Marion County continues to have the most deaths and cases in the state with 693 deaths and 12,019 confirmed cases.

Other counties that have seen the largest number of deaths from COVID-19 include Lake County with 248, Allen County with 134, Johnson County with 118, Hamilton with 101 and Hendricks with 100.

A total of 558,146 people have been tested in Indiana with 9.2% testing positive, according to the state health department.

ISDH says 35.4% of ICU beds and 83.7% of ventilators were available as of Saturday. Last Sunday, ISDH announced nearly 42% of ICU bed were available.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

ISDH will host the following drive-thru clinics next week:

Boonville

Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds, 133 County Rd 100 N

July 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Chicago

Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Dr.

July 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Elkhart

North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St.

July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Goshen

Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave.

July 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through: Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing; close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; rarely, fecal contamination.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap & water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact (within six feet) with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

