ISDH reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 432 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, while more than 39,500 people have tested positive since the pandemic began.

According to the state health department, 2,231 people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus and 39,543 people have been diagnosed, an increase of 432 since Friday.

An additional 182 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported. ISDH said probable deaths are that a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

According to the state health department, Marion County continues to have the most deaths and cases in the state with 647 deaths and 10,619 confirmed cases.

A total of 340,637 people have been tested in Indiana with 11.6% testing positive, according to the state health department.

Nearly 39% of ICU beds and 83% of ventilators were available as of Sunday.

