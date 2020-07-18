ISDH reports 855 new positive coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that 17 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, while 855 people have tested positive.

The number of new cases represents the second-most reported in one day since the pandemic began in March. According to the health department's coronavirus dashboard, 946 positive cases were reported on April 26. It is the first time ISDH has reported more than 800 new cases since May 5.

According to ISDH, a total of 2,627 people in Indiana have died from the coronavirus, while 55,654 have been diagnosed.

An additional 193 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported. ISDH said probable deaths are that a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

According to the state health department, Marion County continues to have the most deaths and cases in the state with 706 deaths and 12,609 confirmed cases.

Other counties that have seen the largest number of deaths from COVID-19 include Lake County with 254, Allen County with 141, Johnson County with 118, Hendricks with 103 and Hamilton with 101.

A total of 614,455 people have been tested in Indiana with 9.1% testing positive, according to the state health department.

ISDH says 34.9% of ICU beds and 82.8% of ventilators were available as of Friday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

