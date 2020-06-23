IU Health Methodist's 500th COVID-19 released from hospital

INDIANAPOLIS – IU Health Methodist discharged its 500th COVID-19 patient this week, as hospital staff lined the halls and cheered him on.

The patient, 55-year-old James Weedman, first tested positive on May 22. After first self-quarantining at home, he woke up on June 15 and couldn’t breathe. His fiancé took him to the emergency room, and he was flown to IU Health Methodist.

A week later, he was discharged.

“Five hundred discharges is an incredible milestone for us,” said Herman Schmitt, clinical manager, IU Health Methodist Hospital. “We’re cheering for Mr. Weedman, and we’re also cheering for the 499 patients who came before him and all the other patients who are here still fighting.”

