Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jack Nicklaus says he and wife Barbara tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.

Nicklaus says he and wife Barbara stayed at home in Florida from about March 13 until they were "done with it" on April 20.

He says he had a sore throat and a cough, while Barbara had no symptoms of COVID-19. Both turned 80 earlier this year.

Nicklaus says given their age, they were "a couple of the lucky ones." Nicklaus says they have tested positive for antibodies.

He has said he would shake the hand of whoever wins his tournament Sunday. But he says if the player doesn't want to, that would be OK.